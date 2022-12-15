Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, was recognized as ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Dec. 12-16, 2022.



Olandez set herself apart from her peers by taking on the extra duty of managing Kunsan’s Construction Escort Program. In this role, she coordinates the rotating schedule of Airmen who support the Wing's 300-million-dollar construction portfolio, including a contract for installing base Wi-Fi and contracts for fixing dorms. This program alleviates life, health and safety shortfalls as well as ensures the security of 1.2 billion dollars of Protection Level 2 assets.



"She was chosen for her ability to lead," said TSgt Jeri Tern, non-commissioned officer in charge of construction management. "There is a lot of communication involved in this position, something she shines brightly in. Commanders aren't convinced to give up their Airmen (for escort duty) easily."



At the same time, Olandez upholds quality assurance for eight projects in her regular duties, coordinating site closures, airfield waivers, personnel clearances and construction schedules.



"It adds to my motivation and I feel validated for my work," said Olandez. "I've never been recognized at any of my previous bases, so I appreciate it so much. I was not expecting it."

