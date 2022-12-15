Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, (right) consults with a construction worker on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Olandez also manages the wing’s Construction Escort Program where she coordinates the rotating schedule of Airmen who support the $300 million construction portfolio. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron SIlver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 23:40
    Photo ID: 7562273
    VIRIN: 221215-F-AP963-1042
    Resolution: 6985x4953
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Red Devils
    Construction
    Pride of the Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT