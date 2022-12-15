Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez

Staff Sgt. Elaine Olandez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, (right) consults with a construction worker on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Olandez also manages the wing’s Construction Escort Program where she coordinates the rotating schedule of Airmen who support the $300 million construction portfolio. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron SIlver)

