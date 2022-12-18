221218-N-PG545-1266, Washington, (Dec. 18, 2022) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform at the 2022 Holiday Concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7562227
|VIRIN:
|221218-N-PQ545-1266
|Resolution:
|5184x3461
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT