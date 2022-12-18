Date Taken: 12.18.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 21:28 Photo ID: 7562227 VIRIN: 221218-N-PQ545-1266 Resolution: 5184x3461 Size: 2.56 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.