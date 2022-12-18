Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert [Image 1 of 11]

    The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    221218-N-PG545-1040, Washington, (Dec. 18, 2022) United States Navy Band Sea Chanters conducted by Cmdr. Charles White perform at the 2022 Holiday Concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 21:27
    Photo ID: 7562215
    VIRIN: 221218-N-PQ545-1040
    Resolution: 4541x3031
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy band
    holiday
    music
    concert

