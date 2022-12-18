221218-N-PG545-1064, Washington, (Dec. 18, 2022) Musicians 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Virginia, and Kristine Hsia, from Long Island, New York, perform at Navy Band's 2022 Holiday Concert. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Holiday Concert [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
