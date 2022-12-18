Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS South Dakota Homecoming [Image 4 of 6]

    USS South Dakota Homecoming

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    221218-N-GR655-0035 GROTON, Conn. (December 18, 2022) – The USS South Dakota (SSN 790) prepares to moor during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Dec. 18. South Dakota returned to homeport after a five-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    VIRIN: 221218-N-GR655-0035
