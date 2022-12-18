USS South Dakota Homecoming

221218-N-GR655-0027 GROTON, Conn. (December 18, 2022) – The USS South Dakota (SSN 790) transits the Thames River during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Dec. 18. South Dakota returned to homeport after a five-month deployment in support of the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

