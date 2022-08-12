237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relieves 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divison

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacqlyn Combs, left, commander of the 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Borerro, right, commander of the 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pose for a photo with a commemorative plaque following a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2022. The 237th BSB, alongside the rest of the 37th IBCT, accepted responsibility of 1-10th’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, continuing the distinguished service of U.S. military personnel advising, assisting, and enabling Coalition and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo curtesy of Staff Sgt. Sabrina Severns)

