U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacqlyn Combs, left, commander, and U.S. Army of the 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew M. Hopkins, right, command sergeant major, both assigned 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, unfurl the battalion guidon to symbolize the assumption of command and responsibilities during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2022. The 237th BSB assumed authority of 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, continuing the distinguished service of U.S. military personnel advising, assisting, and enabling Coalition and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo curtesy of Staff Sgt. Sabrina Severns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 08:08 Photo ID: 7561934 VIRIN: 221208-Z-QP664-1029 Resolution: 2035x1526 Size: 1.76 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relieves 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divison [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.