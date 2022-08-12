Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relieves 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divison [Image 4 of 8]

    237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relieves 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divison

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Combat Team and 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division attend a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2022. The 237th BSB, alongside the rest of the 37th IBCT, accepted responsibility of 1-10th’s area of responsibility in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, continuing the distinguished service of U.S. military personnel advising, assisting, and enabling Coalition and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo curtesy of Staff Sgt. Sabrina Severns)

    This work, 237th Brigade Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team relieves 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Divison [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Infantry
    Transfer of Authority
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    237th Brigade Support Battalion
    Operation Inherent Resolve

