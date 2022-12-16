USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) attack team combats a simulated fire in the cutter's engine room space while underway in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 16, 2022. Spencer's crew has maintained training and qualification requirements, ensuring personnel is ready to respond to casualties. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 17:02 Photo ID: 7561771 VIRIN: 221216-G-DV874-1296 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spencer's crew conducts underway maintenance and training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.