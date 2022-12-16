Members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), billeted as investigators, dress out in personal protection equipment as part of a main space fire drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 16, 2022. Spencer's crew has maintained training and qualification requirements, ensuring personnel is ready to respond to casualties. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7561770 VIRIN: 221216-G-DV874-1286 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.57 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spencer's crew conducts underway maintenance and training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.