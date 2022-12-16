Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spencer's crew conducts underway maintenance and training [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Hamilton, an engineering crew member assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), fixes the reverse osmosis system onboard the cutter while underway in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 16, 2022. The reverse osmosis system is essential to make potable water for drinking and showering on the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spencer's crew conducts underway maintenance and training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

