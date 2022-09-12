LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight

Team Little Rock Airmen participate in a battlefield readiness exercise at the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 9, 2022. The 5-day course taught Airmen a wide variety of skills including shoot, move, communicate, base defense, tactical combat casualty care, survival, evasion, resistance and escape tactics, convoy operations and counter unexploded explosive ordnance recognition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

