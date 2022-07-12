Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight [Image 13 of 13]

    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Little Rock Airman, participates in a battlefield readiness exercise at the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 7, 2022.The WAR Center’s primary objective is to teach students the skills necessary to successfully address future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7560767
    VIRIN: 221207-F-CJ696-044
    Resolution: 4812x3208
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight
    LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    19th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT