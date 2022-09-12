Team Little Rock Airmen participate in a battlefield readiness exercise at the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 9, 2022. The WAR Center’s primary objective is to teach students the skills necessary to successfully address future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2022 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7560763
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-CJ696-757
|Resolution:
|3409x2273
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB initiates WAR Center for tomorrow's fight [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
