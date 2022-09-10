F-35 and V-22s Operate from US Tripoli (LHA 7)

221009-N-XN177-1112 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2022) – Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Schaffner, from Detroit, braces against rotor wash from an aircraft on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 9, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

