    F-35 and V-22s Operate from US Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 13 of 21]

    F-35 and V-22s Operate from US Tripoli (LHA 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221009-N-XN177-1119 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) lands on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 9, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.10.2022 02:11
    Photo ID: 7456825
    VIRIN: 221009-N-XN177-1119
    Resolution: 5491x3665
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 and V-22s Operate from US Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

