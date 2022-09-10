F-35 and V-22s Operate from US Tripoli (LHA 7)

221009-N-XN177-1083 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 9, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 9, 2022. The F-35Bs flew from Tripoli providing simulated close air support (SIMCAS) for training evolutions taking place during KAMANDAG 6. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the armed forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

