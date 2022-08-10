221008-N-ZQ263-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, approaches the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 19:14
|Photo ID:
|7456614
|VIRIN:
|221008-N-ZQ263-1029
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|800.75 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chung-Hoon Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
