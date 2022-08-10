Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster Utilizes Sextant [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Quartermaster Utilizes Sextant

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    221008-N-ZQ263-1124 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Hailey Pardo, from Kahului, Hawaii, shoots sunlines with a sextant aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7456613
    VIRIN: 221008-N-ZQ263-1124
    Resolution: 6600x4405
    Size: 961.74 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Quartermaster Utilizes Sextant [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quartermaster
    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    Sextant
    Chung-Hoon
    Shooting Sunlines

