Chung-Hoon Flight Operations

221008-N-ZQ263-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Jordan Kelly, from Las Vegas, conducts flight operations in the helicopter control tower aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

