An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, conducts security during a simulated straits transit with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022. GRFCSG is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

