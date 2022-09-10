The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and ships assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) steam the Atlantic Ocean during a simulated straits transit, Oct. 9, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

