    Straits Transit [Image 9 of 13]

    Straits Transit

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Knighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conducts security during a simulated straits transit with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy's commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straits Transit [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    TL968

