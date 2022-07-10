Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman John Andres, left, from South Cotabato, Philippines, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Aiden Burgess, from Charleston, South Carolina, both assigned to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, conduct routine maintenance on an E2-D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Oct. 7, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

