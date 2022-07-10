Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFR [Image 25 of 25]

    SFR

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Pennington 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman John Andres, left, from South Cotabato, Philippines, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Aiden Burgess, from Charleston, South Carolina, both assigned to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, conduct routine maintenance on an E2-D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Oct. 7, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 02:18
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF

