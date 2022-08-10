Strike Group Work

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Stephanie Escamilla, from Gardena, California, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) hangar bay, Oct. 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

