    Strike Group Work [Image 23 of 25]

    Strike Group Work

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Tate Fjetland, from Red Wing, Minnesota, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60 tail rotor blade in Ford’s jet shop, Oct. 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7456205
    VIRIN: 221008-N-TU663-1093
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Group Work [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

