Strike Group Work

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Tate Fjetland, from Red Wing, Minnesota, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, performs routine maintenance on an MH-60 tail rotor blade in Ford’s jet shop, Oct. 8, 2022. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

