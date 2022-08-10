Working dogs from federal and military units performed in a demonstration at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Alexsandro Zitelli, from Stratford, Conn., speaks with the public about being a military working dog (MWD) handler as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

