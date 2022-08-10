Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Band Performs at Duboce Park as a Part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022 [Image 1 of 11]

    1st Marine Division Band Performs at Duboce Park as a Part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2022) – Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 19:25
    Photo ID: 7456065
    VIRIN: 221008-N-HV010-1003
    Resolution: 7619x5082
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division Band Performs at Duboce Park as a Part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working dogs from federal and military units performed in a demonstration at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022.
    Working dogs from federal and military units performed in a demonstration at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022.
    Working dogs from federal and military units performed in a demonstration at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022.

