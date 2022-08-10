1st Marine Division Band Performs at Duboce Park as a Part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 8, 2022) – Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Jensen, a trumpet instrumentalist assigned to the 1st Marine Division Band, from Fresno, Calif., plays the trumpet during a performance at Duboce Park as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2022, Oct. 8, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim/Released)

