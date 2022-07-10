221007-N-AL206-1057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) shoot a line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) during a replenishment at sea while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations along NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kerri Kline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 16:09 Photo ID: 7456040 VIRIN: 221007-N-AL206-1057 Resolution: 4523x3015 Size: 431.98 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Conducts RAS [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.