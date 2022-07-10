USS McFaul Conducts SNOOPIE exercise

221007-N-AL206-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Ensign Lillian Tseng watches for aircraft during a Ship's Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination (SNOOPIE) training exercise while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations along NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kerri Kline)

