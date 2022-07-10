USS McFaul Conducts Flight Quarters

221007-N-AL206-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) lower the flight deck rails during flight quarters while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations along NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kerri Kline)

