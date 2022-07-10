Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS McFaul Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 3]

    USS McFaul Conducts Flight Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    221007-N-AL206-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) lower the flight deck rails during flight quarters while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations along NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kerri Kline)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 16:09
    Photo ID: 7456041
    VIRIN: 221007-N-AL206-1028
    Resolution: 5692x3795
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS McFaul Conducts SNOOPIE exercise
    USS McFaul Conducts RAS
    USS McFaul Conducts Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USS McFaul
    CSG12
    CVN78
    GRFSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT