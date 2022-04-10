MOPPs On Then Decon

Philippine Marines, Airmen, and U.S. Marines examine mission-oriented, protective-posture suits provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in Zambales, Philippines, on Oct. 4, 2022, during KAMANDAG 6. The class was intended to teach about decontamination in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. KAMANDAG is an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

