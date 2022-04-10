Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOPPs On Then Decon [Image 6 of 9]

    MOPPs On Then Decon

    NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PHILIPPINES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    Philippine Marines, Airmen, and U.S. Marines examine mission-oriented, protective-posture suits provided by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in Zambales, Philippines, on Oct. 4, 2022, during KAMANDAG 6. The class was intended to teach about decontamination in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. KAMANDAG is an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 14:05
    Photo ID: 7455981
    VIRIN: 221004-M-MJ391-1706
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOPPs On Then Decon [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    KAMANDAG
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    KAMANDAG 6
    CTF76/3
    KMD6

