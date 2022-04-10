Philippine Marine Corps Pfc. Herrol B. Sabando, left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Takuya Ikeda, center, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James Slusarz, right, with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice decontamination procedures at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in Zambales, Philippines, on Oct. 4, 2022, during KAMANDAG 6. The class was intended to teach about decontamination in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. KAMANDAG is an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 14:02 Photo ID: 7455980 VIRIN: 221004-M-MJ391-1646 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.88 MB Location: NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOPPs On Then Decon [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.