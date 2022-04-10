MOPPs On Then Decon

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriela Gonzalez, left, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a class on mission-oriented, protective-posture suit decontamination at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in Zambales, Philippines, on Oct. 4, 2022, during KAMANDAG 6. The class was intended to teach about decontamination in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environment. KAMANDAG is an annual, bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Location: NAVAL EDUCATION, TRAINING AND DOCTRINE COMMAND, PH