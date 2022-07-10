USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group

221007-N-LK647-0479 ATLANTIC OCEAN—Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Glen Gonzalez, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), attaches a ladder to the fantail to collect GPS buoys from a rigid-hull inflatable boat while Normandy is underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 by PO2 Malachi Lakey