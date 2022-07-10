221007-N-LK647-0158 ATLANTIC OCEAN—Ens. Rahim Agha, a communications officer assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), takes a nearby vessel’s bearing as the ship conducts a Naval Surface Fire Support exercise while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 11:37 Photo ID: 7455963 VIRIN: 221007-N-LK647-0158 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 844.86 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.