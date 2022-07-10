Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group [Image 5 of 15]

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    221007-N-LK647-0158 ATLANTIC OCEAN—Ens. Rahim Agha, a communications officer assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), takes a nearby vessel’s bearing as the ship conducts a Naval Surface Fire Support exercise while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 11:37
    Photo ID: 7455963
    VIRIN: 221007-N-LK647-0158
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 844.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group
    USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gerald R. Ford
    USS Normandy
    Yorktown
    CSG-12
    CG-60
    CVN-78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT