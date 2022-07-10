221007-N-LK647-0334 ATLANTIC OCEAN—Chief Yeoman (Select) Myles Oliver, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), measures components for his chief season vessel while the ship is underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7455967
|VIRIN:
|221007-N-LK647-0334
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|903.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Deploys with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
