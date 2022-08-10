The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, arrives at Port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Oct. 08, 2022. The 837th Transportation Battalion examined and cleared each stryker before debarking the vessel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alison Strout)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 06:09 Photo ID: 7455660 VIRIN: 221008-A-PY967-543 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.76 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.