    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alison Strout 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Strykers combat vehicle is staged to debark at Port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Oct. 08, 2022. The 837th Transportation Battalion examined and cleared each stryker before debarking the vessel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alison Strout)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 06:10
    Photo ID: 7455648
    VIRIN: 221008-A-PY967-1258
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #southkorea #2ndstrykerbrigadecombatteam #2ndinfantrydivision #837thtransportationbattalion

