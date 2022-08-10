Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation [Image 6 of 15]

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, begins Korea Rotation

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alison Strout 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, examines a Stryker combat vehicle, at Port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Oct. 08, 2022. This marks the 12th Rotational Brigade to South Korea and the first Stryker Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alison Strout)

