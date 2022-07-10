Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 13 of 13]

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Anastasia McCarroll 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    221007-N-UB993-2012
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2022) Evelyn Honea, Navy Ombudsman-at-Large, meets with regional Navy ombudsmen in an effort to assist the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea improve the quality of life for Sailors and their families at Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 7, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 02:10
    Photo ID: 7455562
    VIRIN: 221007-N-UB993-2012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego [Image 13 of 13], by SCPO Anastasia McCarroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    quality of life
    USNavy
    NavyReadiness
    NavyTeam
    NavyFamily

