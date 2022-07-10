Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

221007-N-UB993-2011

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2022) Evelyn Honea, Navy Ombudsman-at-Large, meets with regional Navy ombudsmen in an effort to assist the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea improve the quality of life for Sailors and their families at Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 7, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US