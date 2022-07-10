Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea Visits San Diego

221007-N-UB993-1093

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 7, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea shakes hands with Sailors before an all-hands call at the Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 7, 2022. Honea conducted his second fleet visit to answer questions and discuss his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anastasia McCarroll)

