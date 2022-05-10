U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Natalie Angst, USAF Band of the Golden West vocalist, sings a rendition of J.G. Magee’s “High Flight” at the Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco, California, Oct. 6, 2022. The performance was part of the U.S. Navy’s San Francisco Fleet Week air show activities and was the first time the BOTGW played at the Presidio Tunnel Tops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:04 Photo ID: 7455521 VIRIN: 221006-F-SK304-152 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Band of the Golden West performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops [Image 10 of 10], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.