The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California, stands after completing their concert performance at the Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco, California, Oct. 6, 2022. The performance was part of the U.S. Navy’s San Francisco Fleet Week air show activities and was the first time the BOTGW played at the Presidio Tunnel Tops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 00:04
|Photo ID:
|7455513
|VIRIN:
|221006-F-SK304-429
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Band of the Golden West performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops [Image 10 of 10], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
