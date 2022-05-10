Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Golden West performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops [Image 6 of 10]

    Band of the Golden West performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California, performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops, San Francisco, California, Oct. 6, 2022. The performance was part of the U.S. Navy’s San Francisco Fleet Week air show activities and was the first time the BOTGW played at the Presidio Tunnel Tops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:04
    Photo ID: 7455503
    VIRIN: 221006-F-SK304-274
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    This work, Band of the Golden West performs at the Presidio Tunnel Tops [Image 10 of 10], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOTGW
    Fleet Week
    Band of the golden west
    Presidio Tunnel Tops

