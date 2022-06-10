Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Introduces Film Director During SFFW Screening [Image 4 of 9]

    Sailor Introduces Film Director During SFFW Screening

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terrin Hartman 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221006-N-VX158-1104 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2022) Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon, Public Affairs Officer for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) addresses the crowd at a private screening of Sony Pictures new film "Devotion". SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

